Economic stability top priority for Chinese gov't work in 2022

Economic stability must be made top priority in the government's work in 2022 and progress must be pursued while ensuring stability, according to a government work report submitted on Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

In the face of new downward pressure, the task of ensuring stable growth needs to occupy an even more prominent position, it added.

China will step up implementation of the prudent monetary policy in 2022. The prudent monetary policy should be both flexible and appropriate, with reasonably ample liquidity being maintained.

China's proactive fiscal policy should be more effectual, more targeted, and more sustainable.

The Chinese government will keep its belt tightened and keep spending low to benefit the people.

China will strive to achieve stable macroeconomic performance and keep major economic indicators within the appropriate range.