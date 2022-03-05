News / Nation

China to make greater use of foreign investment

  11:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
China will see that the negative list for foreign investment is fully observed and ensure national treatment for all foreign-invested enterprises.
China will make greater use of foreign investment. It will see that the negative list for foreign investment is fully observed and ensure national treatment for all foreign-invested enterprises, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will encourage foreign-invested enterprises to move into a broader range of sectors, and support more foreign investment in medium- and high-end manufacturing, research and development, and modern services, as well as in the central, western and northeastern regions, according to the report.

It will improve services for promoting foreign investment and accelerate the launching of major foreign-funded projects, the report said.

Solid steps will be taken to develop pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, promote reform and innovation in economic development zones, boost the development of integrated bonded areas, and launch more trials on the extensive opening of the service sector, the report added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
