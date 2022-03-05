News / Nation

China vows to keep foreign trade stable, promote digital trade

  12:53 UTC+8, 2022-03-05
China will adopt a package of steps to stabilize foreign trade, according to a government work report submitted on Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
China will adopt a package of steps to stabilize foreign trade, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will help foreign trade enterprises receive orders and maintain production. It will move faster to develop new forms and models of foreign trade, give full play to the role of cross-border e-commerce, and support the establishment of a number of overseas warehouses, said the report.

The report added that China will actively increase imports of quality products and services, and explore new ways to develop trade in services and digital trade.

The building of an international logistic services system will be accelerated to help lower costs and raise efficiency in foreign trade, according to the report.

