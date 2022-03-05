News / Nation

China by numbers: Achievements in 2021, targets for 2022

  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report on Saturday on behalf of the State Council for the legislature to deliberate on.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report on Saturday on behalf of the State Council for the legislature to deliberate on.

Here are some of the highlights.

China by numbers: Achievements in 2021, targets for 2022

Pandemic control:

Continue routine COVID-19 prevention measures to control inbound cases and domestic resurgences.

Monetary policy:

Step up implementation of the prudent monetary policy in 2022. The government will keep its belt tightened and spend less to benefit the people.

Opening-up:

Pursue higher-standard opening-up and promote stable growth of foreign trade and investment. Encourage foreign-invested enterprises to tap a broader range of sectors, and support more foreign investment in medium and high-end manufacturing, research and development, and modern services.

Environment:

Promote green and low-carbon technologies. Projects with high-energy consumption, high emissions and low quality will be curbed.

Rural revitalization:

Ensure stable production and sufficient supply of grain and other important agricultural products.

Innovation:

Implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term.

Education:

Continue to reduce the burden on students.

Law enforcement:

Crack down on the abduction and trafficking of women and children.

Social security:

Improve the three-child policy and childcare services.

Housing:

Explore new development models, accelerate the development of the long-term rental housing market and promote the construction of subsidized housing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
