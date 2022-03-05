News / Nation

China launches seven new satellites on Saturday

  20:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-05
China has successfully sent seven satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.
China has successfully sent seven satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

Six satellites produced by Beijing-based GalaxySpace and a commercial remote sensing satellite were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:01 pm (Beijing Time) and have entered their planned orbit.

The satellites will verify the networking technology and service capability of the low-orbit Internet constellation. They will also verify remote sensing technology.

The launch marked the 410th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

The flight mission will start the verification and application of communication and remote-sensing integrated technologies for low-orbit satellites.

Remote sensing and communication integration, combined with intelligent ground-data processing systems, effectively accelerate emergency responses.

The ground data processing system was developed independently by Four Squares Technology, a satellite data analysis company.

