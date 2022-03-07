Chinese mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new local infections, 69 were reported in Guangdong, 54 in Jilin, 46 in Shandong, and 12 in Gansu. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 113 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 442 asymptomatic cases were reported Sunday, including 130 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 111,195 by Sunday.

There were 3,837 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom 11 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.