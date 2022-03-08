China says to prepare legal tools for conflicts in int'l relations

China's NPC's Standing Committee will prepare legal tools for conflicts in international relations, and be ready to use legal means to stand up for the country.

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee will prepare legal tools for conflicts in international relations, and be ready to use legal means to stand up for the country in the international arena, the NPC Standing Committee said on Tuesday in its work report.

"On major political principles and important issues, we must stand firm," the NPC Standing Committee said in the report.

"We will upgrade our legal toolkit and develop a more complete system of laws and regulations relating to foreign affairs," according to the report, submitted Tuesday to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.