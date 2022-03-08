News / Nation

China says to prepare legal tools for conflicts in int'l relations

Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
China's NPC's Standing Committee will prepare legal tools for conflicts in international relations, and be ready to use legal means to stand up for the country.
Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee will prepare legal tools for conflicts in international relations, and be ready to use legal means to stand up for the country in the international arena, the NPC Standing Committee said on Tuesday in its work report.

"On major political principles and important issues, we must stand firm," the NPC Standing Committee said in the report.

"We will upgrade our legal toolkit and develop a more complete system of laws and regulations relating to foreign affairs," according to the report, submitted Tuesday to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     