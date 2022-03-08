Chinese mainland reports 175 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Jilin, 45 in Guangdong, 31 in Shandong, and 10 in Jiangsu and Gansu respectively. The rest of the cases were reported in other 11 provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 150 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.