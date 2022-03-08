News / Nation

China home to 2m 5G base stations by end of 2022: minister

Xinhua
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
China will work to ensure the number of 5G base stations tops 2 million this year, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
China home to 2m 5G base stations by end of 2022: minister
Imaginechina

Workers test devices at a 5G station in Shuicun Village, Tongling City in east China's Anhui Province, on December 13, 2021.

China will work to ensure the number of 5G base stations tops 2 million this year, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said on Tuesday.

China currently houses around 1.43 million 5G base stations and over 500 million 5G users, Xiao told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions," adding that the country will also make plans to develop 6G technology.

When asked about China's current performance of industry, Xiao voiced confidence over stability while listing challenges ahead, including rising raw material prices, COVID-19-affected logistics and changes in the external environment.

He said the country will work to smooth the supply chain and industrial chain, and propel the transition to medium- and high-end manufacturing. More efforts will be made to nurture small- and medium-sized enterprises, especially those specializing in a niche market and boasting cutting-edge technologies, he added.

The "two sessions," the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will run through Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     