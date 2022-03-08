News / Nation

China urges US to release details of bio-labs in Ukraine

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday called on the US to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0

Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday called on the United States to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.

Recent media reports said those biological laboratories store large quantities of dangerous viruses, and Russia has found in the course of military operations that the United States uses those facilities for biological military programs.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that for the health and safety of people in Ukraine, surrounding areas and the whole world, all parties concerned should ensure the safety of those laboratories.

"In particular, the United States, as the party that knows the laboratories best, should release relevant specific information as soon as possible, including what viruses are stored and the research that has been carried out," Zhao said.

The US bio-military activities in Ukraine are only "the tip of the iceberg," Zhao said. Under various names, the US Department of Defense controls 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries.

"What is the real intention of the United States? What exactly has it done? These have always been the source of misgivings for the international community," Zhao said.

Moreover, only the United States has for 20 years blocked the building of the Biological Weapons Convention verification protocol, and refused to accept inspections of biological facilities within and outside its borders, further aggravating the concerns of the international community, the spokesperson said.

"We once again urge the US side to fully clarify its biological military activities both at home and abroad, and accept multilateral verifications," Zhao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     