China urges US to release details of bio-labs in Ukraine

Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday called on the United States to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.

Recent media reports said those biological laboratories store large quantities of dangerous viruses, and Russia has found in the course of military operations that the United States uses those facilities for biological military programs.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that for the health and safety of people in Ukraine, surrounding areas and the whole world, all parties concerned should ensure the safety of those laboratories.

"In particular, the United States, as the party that knows the laboratories best, should release relevant specific information as soon as possible, including what viruses are stored and the research that has been carried out," Zhao said.

The US bio-military activities in Ukraine are only "the tip of the iceberg," Zhao said. Under various names, the US Department of Defense controls 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries.

"What is the real intention of the United States? What exactly has it done? These have always been the source of misgivings for the international community," Zhao said.

Moreover, only the United States has for 20 years blocked the building of the Biological Weapons Convention verification protocol, and refused to accept inspections of biological facilities within and outside its borders, further aggravating the concerns of the international community, the spokesperson said.

"We once again urge the US side to fully clarify its biological military activities both at home and abroad, and accept multilateral verifications," Zhao said.