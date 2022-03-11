News / Nation

COVID-19 self-test kits now available across China

Positive results will lead to early screenings and be regarded as references for rapid control, but not as evidence of confirmed infection.
Rapid antigen self-test kits for COVID-19 are now available across China as a supplement to nucleic acid tests, the National Health Commission announced on Friday.

Positive results will lead to early screenings and be regarded as references for rapid control, but not as evidence of confirmed infection.

The self-test kits are applicable to three groups of people: those going to see doctors at grassroots medical institutions with respiratory symptoms and fever in five days; people in quarantine, including those locked down at home for medical observation, close contacts and secondary contacts of confirmed infections, inbound travelers and those in centrally quarantined and other control areas; and community residents with needs to have antigen self-test.

People can purchase such kits at pharmacies and other online retail platforms. People testing positive should report to their neighborhood committees immediately.

Those quarantined should undergo self-test every day for the first five days. Used kits should be properly disposed in sealed bags regardless of testing results.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 397 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, with the total number reaching close to 3.2 billion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
