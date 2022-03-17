News / Nation

Former supreme court official indicted for graft

Meng Xiang, former chief of the enforcement bureau of the Supreme People's Court, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.
Meng Xiang, former chief of the enforcement bureau of the Supreme People's Court, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Meng's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, to the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Meng of taking advantage of his various positions to help others in the trial and enforcement of cases, securing construction project contracts and official selection and appointment, and accepted a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions, the SPP said.

