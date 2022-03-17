Enjoy spring blossoms without leaving home

Now is peak season for cherry blossoms and tulips in Shanghai and across China, which those under lockdown can view online via livestreaming broadcasts.

Being locked down may upset many people, but a floral scene – a sign of hope and renewal – will certainly help. Follow Shanghai Daily for an online tour of beautiful spring flowers.

Wuhan

It's cherry blossom season, and Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, is one of the best places in China to enjoy the canopy of white and pink blossoms.

More than 2,000 cherry trees are currently in full bloom on the university campus, but due to pandemic controls, it is not open to the public. However, the university will livestream views of campus through online platforms, according to its WeChat account.

Shanghai

In Shanghai, 244 parks had closed as of Wednesday at noon amid the latest surge of COVID-19. However, many are presenting beautiful spring landscapes online, including Chenshan Botanical Garden.

As one of the city's best spots to view cherry blossoms, the botanical garden has launched a 24-hour live video broadcast of its pink cherry blossom scenery for those who can't visit in person at https://krtxplay1.setrtmp.com/live/SSAA-513120-BACFD.m3u8 (only available on mobile phone).

The garden has a 1.5-kilometer boulevard of cherry blossoms, creating a dream-like pink floral tunnel.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In addition to cherry blossoms, tulips are also seen as a harbinger of spring.

Millions of tulips have burst into a kaleidoscope of orange, pink, white and other colors across the city. In downtown Jing'an District, more than 1.5 million tulips are blanketing the district, from parks such as Daning and Jing'an and commercial zones like Jing'an Kerry Centre and HKRI Taikoo Hui to flower belts along Nanjing Road W. and Suzhou Creek.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong