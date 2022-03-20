China's Shenzhen to resume normal work, production from Monday

Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen are set to resume normal work and production from Monday.

Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen are set to resume normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides, local authorities said on Sunday.

The city will also resume bus and subway services from Monday, according to a circular issued by the Shenzhen COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Authorities are rolling out measures to ensure the safety and stability of industrial and supply chains, and orderly life and work for locals, the circular said.

After three citywide nucleic acid testings since March 14, the COVID-19 prevention and control situation in Shenzhen remains severe but is generally controllable, it said.

The circular will be effective from March 21 to March 27.