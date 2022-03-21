﻿
News / Nation

China Eastern aircraft crashes in south China, 132 people on board

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
A China Eastern Airlines passenger aircraft crashed in China's south Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon. The number of casualties is still unclear.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
China Eastern aircraft crashes in south China, 132 people on board
Ti Gong

A photo of the aircraft on flightradar24 tracking website.

A China Eastern Airlines passenger aircraft crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon. The number of casualties is still unclear.

The accident happened when the Boeing 737 aircraft, operating the MU5735 flight with 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, was flying from Kunming in southwestern Yunnan Province to Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province.

The aircraft crashed at about 2:38 pm into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the emergency management department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency wrote.

The fire has been put out and the rescue operation is underway, said Chen Jie, an official with the regional emergency management department, cited by Xinhua.

The Wuzhou fire brigade has sent 117 firefighters with 23 fire trucks to the site. Further 538 firefighters from other parts of Guangxi have been dispatched to join in the rescue efforts, the regional fire department said at its Weibo account, according to Xinhua.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft which has been operating for more than six years belongs to the Yunnan branch of China Eastern. It was delivered to the carrier in June 2015.

The aircraft has 162 seats, including a dozen business-class seats.

Online video footage showed heavy smoke rising from a mountainous region, while some aircraft parts, including a piece from the wing with the Chinese name of "China Eastern Airlines," are seen scattered on the ground.

Flight radar shows the flying height of the aircraft dropped sharply from over 8 kilometers high to the ground.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has sent a team to the site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     