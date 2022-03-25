Chinese mainland reports 1,301 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,301 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,010 on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,301 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,010 on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 1,110 were reported in the province of Jilin, 27 in Shanghai, 25 in Tianjin, 24 in Hebei, 23 each in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi and 17 in Fujian.

The rest of the cases were reported in 11 other provincial-level regions, including Shandong and Henan.

A total of 65 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.