Cargo plane forced to abort flight due to mechanical failure, landing safely

A cargo plane operated by Sichuan Airlines that was forced to abort its flight due to mechanical failure after takeoff landed safely at Jiangbei International Airport in the city of Chongqing at 4:07pm on Friday.

The Airbus A330-243F operating Flight 3U3839 took off from the southwestern China city's airport at 7:43am.

It was expected to land at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 9:30am on March 25 local time.

The aircraft was ordered earlier this afternoon to hover in flight to consume fuel before landing to prevent damage to the plane.