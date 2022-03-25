News / Nation

Cargo plane forced to abort flight due to mechanical failure, landing safely

  18:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
Airbus A330 operated by Sichuan Airlines encountered trouble after takeoff and returned to base at Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing.
A cargo plane operated by Sichuan Airlines that was forced to abort its flight due to mechanical failure after takeoff landed safely at Jiangbei International Airport in the city of Chongqing at 4:07pm on Friday.

The Airbus A330-243F operating Flight 3U3839 took off from the southwestern China city's airport at 7:43am.

It was expected to land at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 9:30am on March 25 local time.

The aircraft was ordered earlier this afternoon to hover in flight to consume fuel before landing to prevent damage to the plane.

Variflight

A screen shot from aviation data provider Variflight shows Flight 3U3839 returning on Friday afternoon.

﻿
