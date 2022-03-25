Chinese FM calls for long-term vision, win-win cooperation in ties with India

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China and India should stick to their own development paths and join hands to safeguard stability.

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China and India should stick to their own development paths and join hands to safeguard peace and stability both in the region and in the world.

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

He proposed a three-point approach to achieving that end. First, both sides should view bilateral relations with a long-term vision. Second, they should see each other's development with a win-win mentality. Third, both countries should take part in the multilateral process with a cooperative posture.