Second black box recorder of China Eastern plane recovered

CCTV / Ti Gong

The second flight data recorder of the ill-fated China Eastern Flight MU5735 which crashed in mountains in south China has been found.

The black box recorder of the plane was unearthed at 1.5 meter deep from a hillside on the east of the crash site around 9:20am on Sunday, according to the national headquarters of the emergency team.

Firefighters found an orange bottle from the hillside that was later confirmed by the experts as the flight data recorder of the crashed plane.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had two black box recorders manufactured by US Honeywell. Both were installed at the back of the aircraft.

The other recorder, the cockpit voice recorder, which was found on Wednesday. It is being restored and downloaded at the laboratory of Civil Aviation Administration of China in Beijing.

The aircraft was en route from Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province when it crashed in Tengxian County of Wuzhou City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

Flight MU5735 had 123 passengers on board. The crew included three pilots, five flight attendants and one security guard.

All 132 people on board are dead, official sources said Saturday night.