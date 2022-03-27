News / Nation

Second black box recorder of China Eastern plane recovered

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
The second flight data recorder of the ill-fated China Eastern Flight MU5735 which crashed in mountains in south China has been found.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
Second black box recorder of China Eastern plane recovered
CCTV / Ti Gong

CCTV footage shows the newly recovered flight data recorder from the crashed China Eastern plane.

The second flight data recorder of the ill-fated China Eastern Flight MU5735 which crashed in mountains in south China has been found.

The black box recorder of the plane was unearthed at 1.5 meter deep from a hillside on the east of the crash site around 9:20am on Sunday, according to the national headquarters of the emergency team.

Firefighters found an orange bottle from the hillside that was later confirmed by the experts as the flight data recorder of the crashed plane.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had two black box recorders manufactured by US Honeywell. Both were installed at the back of the aircraft.

The other recorder, the cockpit voice recorder, which was found on Wednesday. It is being restored and downloaded at the laboratory of Civil Aviation Administration of China in Beijing.

The aircraft was en route from Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province when it crashed in Tengxian County of Wuzhou City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

Flight MU5735 had 123 passengers on board. The crew included three pilots, five flight attendants and one security guard.

All 132 people on board are dead, official sources said Saturday night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     