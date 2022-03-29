News / Nation

Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for 11 yrs for bribery

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China's Qinghai Province, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for taking bribes.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for 11 yrs for bribery

Wen Guodong

Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China's Qinghai Province, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for taking bribes.

Wen was found to have taken bribes worth about 19.9 million yuan (about 3.13 million US dollars), according to a statement by the Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court.

Wen was also fined 2 million yuan and his illegal gains will be turned over to the state treasury, the court statement said.

The court found that Wen took advantage of his various former positions in Qinghai to benefit relevant units and individuals in business operations and project contracting between 2009 and 2020.

The court granted Wen a lenient sentence according to the law as he had turned himself in, confessed to his crimes and showed repentance, and all his illegal gains have been recovered, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     