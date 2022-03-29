News / Nation

China introduces driving license for recreational vehicles

  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
The new C6 driving license allows its holders to drive light towing trailers weighing up to 4,500 kilograms in total mass.
From April 1, people in China can apply for a special driving license for certain types of recreational vehicles (RVs).

The new C6 driving license allows its holders to drive light towing trailers weighing up to 4,500 kilograms in total mass.

The applicants must possess C1 or C2 driving licenses, with under 12 points deducted in both current and the previous 12-month cycles.

Holders of C1 and C2 driving licenses can drive passenger cars or trucks up to 6 meters in length and under 4,500kg in mass, with restrictions in the number of seats in the vehicles.

Most people who drive private cars possess either type of the licenses.

Currently, C1 or C2 driving license holders in China are only allowed to tow trailers under 700kg in mass with no human inside.

The C6 driving license is available for applicants between 20 and 69 years old, but those aged 60 to 69 years will have to undergo additional tests on their driving capability.

All applicants will need to give a written test for traffic rules and a practical driving test on their skills for backing, zig-zag driving and making right angle turns.

People who possess A2 driving licenses for heavy trailer trucks and have downgraded to lower-class licenses due to age or voluntarily can apply for a C6 license without taking a test.

Carmakers have great expectations for the RV market in China as sales of such vehicles have risen sharply in recent years.

There were about 3,500 RV camping sites in China as of 2020, and the number of purchased RVs in the country surpassed 100,000 by the end of 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Follow Us

