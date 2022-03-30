Chinese mainland reports 1,565 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,565 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Wednesday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,150 were reported in Jilin, 326 in Shanghai, 26 in Henan, and 16 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 64 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission. It added that two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Tuesday also saw the reporting of 7,196 asymptomatic cases, including 7,090 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 147,437 as of Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 28,163, of whom 62 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.