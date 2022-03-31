Honoring 50th anniversary of Chinese/Kiwi diplomatic relations

A series of nongovernmental friendship activities between China and New Zealand commenced on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

A series of nongovernmental friendship activities between China and New Zealand commenced on Tuesday in the form of a video conference with the theme "Carry Forward the Spirit of Rewi Alley, Open a New Chapter of Friendship between Peoples of China and New Zealand."

The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS) jointly launched activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand and the 95th anniversary of Rewi Alley -- an outstanding representative of China/New Zealand friendship -- coming to China.

Jiang Jiang, vice president of CPAFFC, said that China/New Zealand relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries and are inseparable from the long-term hard work and careful care of people from all walks of life in the two countries. Among them, one of the most well-known is Alley, a bridge builder of friendship between the two countries.

Jiang also said that exchanges and cooperation between sister cities in the two countries are an important force in promoting national relations. Since 1981, China and New Zealand have established 42 pairs of sister cities.

Ti Gong

Dave Bromwich, president of NZCFS, said the pandemic has hindered people-to-people exchanges but has not cut off the friendships between the people of China and New Zealand. The friendship society will always be guided by Alley's spirit and committed to promoting friendship and understanding between people of the two countries.

Ti Gong

Wang Xiaolong, China's ambassador to New Zealand, said that holding a series of activities is an important way to build consensus between leaders of both countries and deepen bilateral relations.

New Zealand's ambassador to China, Clare Fearnley, thanked CPAFFC for its great work in telling Alley's story.

Zhuang Rongliang, vice mayor of Xiamen, Fujian Province, Andy Foster, mayor of Wellington, New Zealand's capital, and Maurice Alley, Rewi Alley's nephew, gave speeches during the event.

Around 100 people attended. They agreed that China's friendship with New Zealand is deeply rooted in their people's hearts, and there is great potential for local cooperation and friendly nongovernmental exchanges between the two countries.

Click HERE to watch the documentary "Finding Rewi Alley" made by Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham.







