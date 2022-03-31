Man faces criminal charge for taking train after testing positive for COVID-19

A man took a train from Shanghai for Fujian Province on March 28 although he was aware that he might be infectious.

A man from the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian faces a criminal charge of impeding the prevention of infectious disease for taking a train from Shanghai despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Police in Hanjiang District, Putian City, where the man lives, informed the public of the case on Thursday.

The man surnamed Zeng traveled to Shanghai on March 15 and started to cough and have a running nose on March 25, police said.

Zeng tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Shanghai two days later and received a notice from the local authorities which required him to take a second PCR test, according to the police.

However, he ignored the notice and purchased a train ticket the next morning, police said.

Zeng took the D3205 train from Hongqiao Railway Station at 9:35am and arrived in Putian later that day, and then he took a taxi home from the train station there.

Zeng tested positive again in Putian on March 29.

Zeng's wife and the taxi driver, a man surnamed Zhao, tested positive as well later, and 57 people were identified as close contacts.

So far, at least four people besides Zeng on the same train have tested positive for COVID-19 in Henan and Fujian provinces, according to media reports.

If convicted, Zeng could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Shanghai started a phased lockdown from March 28, and a negative PCR report is required for all people leaving the city.