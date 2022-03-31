News / Nation

Man faces criminal charge for taking train after testing positive for COVID-19

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
A man took a train from Shanghai for Fujian Province on March 28 although he was aware that he might be infectious.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0

A man from the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian faces a criminal charge of impeding the prevention of infectious disease for taking a train from Shanghai despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Police in Hanjiang District, Putian City, where the man lives, informed the public of the case on Thursday.

The man surnamed Zeng traveled to Shanghai on March 15 and started to cough and have a running nose on March 25, police said.

Zeng tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Shanghai two days later and received a notice from the local authorities which required him to take a second PCR test, according to the police.

However, he ignored the notice and purchased a train ticket the next morning, police said.

Zeng took the D3205 train from Hongqiao Railway Station at 9:35am and arrived in Putian later that day, and then he took a taxi home from the train station there.

Zeng tested positive again in Putian on March 29.

Zeng's wife and the taxi driver, a man surnamed Zhao, tested positive as well later, and 57 people were identified as close contacts.

So far, at least four people besides Zeng on the same train have tested positive for COVID-19 in Henan and Fujian provinces, according to media reports.

If convicted, Zeng could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Shanghai started a phased lockdown from March 28, and a negative PCR report is required for all people leaving the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     