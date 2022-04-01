News / Nation

China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts preparing for return in April

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth following the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft's recent separation from the country's space station.
Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0

China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth following the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft's recent separation from the country's space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Shenzhou-13 crew members – Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – are all in good condition, said the agency, adding that they plan to return to Earth in mid-April.

On October 16, 2021, the Shenzhou-13 mission sent the three taikonauts to the Tiangong space station for a six-month stay – the longest-ever duration in the country's manned space program.

They have completed multiple tasks over the past few months, including two extravehicular activities, two live science lectures, and a number of sci-tech experiments and application projects.

Chinese astronauts also used manual teleoperation equipment for the first time, operating the cargo craft and the space station for rendezvous and docking.

The core module of China's space station is currently operating steadily.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     