China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts preparing for return in April

China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth following the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft's recent separation from the country's space station.

China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth following the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft's recent separation from the country's space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Shenzhou-13 crew members – Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – are all in good condition, said the agency, adding that they plan to return to Earth in mid-April.

On October 16, 2021, the Shenzhou-13 mission sent the three taikonauts to the Tiangong space station for a six-month stay – the longest-ever duration in the country's manned space program.

They have completed multiple tasks over the past few months, including two extravehicular activities, two live science lectures, and a number of sci-tech experiments and application projects.

Chinese astronauts also used manual teleoperation equipment for the first time, operating the cargo craft and the space station for rendezvous and docking.

The core module of China's space station is currently operating steadily.