Chinese mainland reports 1,787 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,787 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 1,363 were reported in Jilin, 358 in Shanghai, 16 in Heilongjiang, 10 in Zhejiang, and nine in Jiangsu.

The rest of the cases were reported in 13 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 40 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, said the commission. It added that two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.