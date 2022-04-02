News / Nation

China plans to boost TCM role in infectious disease treatment

Xinhua
  14:23 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
China intends to make traditional Chinese medicine play a greater role in infectious disease prevention, treatment and public health response.
Xinhua
  14:23 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0

China intends to make traditional Chinese medicine play a greater role in infectious disease prevention, treatment and public health response, according to a newly unveiled government plan.

The TCM development plan for the 14th Five-Year period (2021-2025) hails the important contribution made by TCM to COVID-19 control and treatment and proposes systematic arrangements that encourage the combination of Chinese and Western medicine and enhance TCM treatment capacity.

The expertise of major TCM hospitals will be enlisted to build national TCM centers for epidemic prevention and treatment in all provincial-level regions, the development plan stated.

It added that all major public TCM hospitals and major public hospitals of integrated Chinese and Western medicine must have fever clinics, and beef up capacity in departments of infectious diseases, emergency treatment, severe illnesses, respiratory diseases, and clinical laboratories.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     