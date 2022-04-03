News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 1,455 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,455 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 956 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 438 in Shanghai, and 11 in Zhejiang.

Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections.

Besides, a total of 51 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 43 in the previous day.

Following the recovery of 2,468 patients on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 26,167, including 57 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

Source: Xinhua
