China's national art festival scheduled for September

The 13th China Art Festival, a national art feast, will be held in September, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT).

The festival will feature stage art performances, exhibitions of works of fine art, calligraphy and seal cutting, and exhibitions of photography and cultural products, the ministry said.

The Wenhua Awards for the performing arts will also be announced at the festival.

This year's event is co-sponsored by the MCT and the municipal governments of Beijing and Tianjin and the provincial government of Hebei.

Against the background of regular epidemic control, the organizers are working to set up an "online theater," which provides a package of online services, including performance creation, performing, promoting and access, said Zhou Hanping, an official from the MCT.