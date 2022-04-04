China-Laos Railway sees brisk passenger, cargo transport over inaugural 4 months

As of Sunday, the China-Laos Railway has handled over 2.25 million passenger trips and transported 1.31 million tons of cargo since its launch in December, official data showed.

Trains on the railway have provided a safe, comfortable and convenient means of inter-city transport for residents along the route, while passenger trips have seen strong growth momentum, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The railway has also helped smooth logistics and facilitate trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, said the company.

It has recorded 427 cross-border freight train trips transporting over 310,000 tons of cargo by Sunday comprised of over 100 kinds of products such as rubber, fertilizers, automobiles and flowers.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in Yunnan Province with the Laotian capital Vientiane. The 1,035-km railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on December 3, 2021.