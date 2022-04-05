Taiwan reports 281 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Taiwan on Tuesday reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, including 216 locally transmitted infections and 65 imported cases, said the island's disease monitoring agency.

It was the fifth consecutive day that new local cases surpassed 100, and it was also the highest daily number this year, breaking the previous record of 183 on April 3.

Of the new locally transmitted cases, New Taipei had the highest number at 91, followed by Keelung at 33, and Taipei at 28, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 24,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 16,664 were local infections.