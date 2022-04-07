Over 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Jilin discharged from hospital

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 17,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been discharged from hospital in northeast China's Jilin Province, local health authorities said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 17,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been discharged from hospital in northeast China's Jilin Province, local health authorities said on Thursday.

A total of 6,937 asymptomatic cases had also been released from medical observation.

To date, over 17,000 local medical workers, along with 3,157 medics from other provincial-level regions and military medical teams, have supported Jilin's battle against its latest outbreak. The province is among the hardest-hit in China amid the latest virus resurgence.