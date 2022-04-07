News / Nation

Xinhua
China's Shenzhen launches pet care center for owners in quarantine

Shenzhen in Guangdong Province has put its first centralized pet care center into trial operation, offering kenneling service to pet owners under centralized quarantine.
The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province has put its first centralized pet care center into trial operation, offering kenneling service to pet owners under centralized quarantine.

Covering an area of 8,500 square meters, the pet care center has a total floor area of nearly 1,500 square meters. Once fully operational, it will be able to house a maximum of 300 dogs and cats.

Located in Shenzhen's Guangming District, the center can provide monitoring and veterinary services for pets separated from their owners due to the COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. The city's market supervision and administration bureau will take charge of the center's operation and maintenance.

The establishment of the pet kenneling center came after a similar move of setting up two temporary pet care houses in the city's Futian District in mid-March proved successful. More than 200 pets were relocated from Tangyan Village of Shangsha Community and rendered proper care during the COVID-19 resurgence at that time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
