Xi talks with Philippine president over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte.

During the phone conversation, Xi said that he still has fresh memories about Duterte's first visit to China in October 2016, which he called an ice-breaking trip and a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

In the past six years, Xi said, the two sides have followed the important consensus reached between the two leaders, and have persisted in promoting good-neighborly friendship and cooperation, properly handling differences, working together for common development, and getting rid of interference in bilateral ties, which is demonstrating a new situation of vigorous development.

The two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship, deepened the synergy between the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the plan of "Build, Build, Build," and jointly promoted cooperation in major programs such as infrastructure construction, with bilateral trade volume doubled during the period, he added.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the two sides have stood by each other, safeguarded the safety of the lives of the people in both countries and their health, and worked to maintain the stability of the regional industrial and supply chains.

The two sides' properly handling of the South China Sea issue has provided an important foundation for the China-Philippines friendly cooperation, benefited the two people and also effectively safeguarded regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China maintains the continuity and stability in its policy toward the Philippines, and is willing to work with the country to promote sustained and sound development of the bilateral relations so as to reach new levels.

The Chinese side stands ready to continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines if needed, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the research and development of specific drugs and in public health capacity building, Xi said.

China is also ready to promote the construction of major projects and expand cooperation in trade, investment, education, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges with the Philippines, he said.

China will also import more quality products from the Philippines, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the Philippines, and contribute to the modernization process of the Philippines, he added.

Xi stressed that the development of the current international situation has once again proved that regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances.

The Chinese side is ready to work with the Philippines and other regional countries to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, take firm control over regional security, and jointly safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in the region so as to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.