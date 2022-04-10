Chinese mainland reports 1,318 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,318 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 1,334 on Friday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 1,006 were in Shanghai, 242 in Jilin, 16 in Zhejiang, 10 in Guangdong, and three in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions.

Besides, 33 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Saturday also saw 25,111 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 25,037 local ones and 74 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 23,937 were reported in Shanghai and 755 in Jilin.