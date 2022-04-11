Liang Wannian: More rapid treatment required amid fast-spreading Omicron variant

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 Expert Team of the National Health Commission, told CGTN that the speed of transmission of the Omicron variant has been a challenge.

Shanghai is still battling its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with asymptomatic cases hitting a daily record of nearly 24,000 on April 10. Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 Expert Team of the National Health Commission, told CGTN that the speed of transmission of the Omicron variant has been a challenge.