Liang Wannian: More rapid treatment required amid fast-spreading Omicron variant
16:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-11 0
16:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-11 0
Shanghai is still battling its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with asymptomatic cases hitting a daily record of nearly 24,000 on April 10. Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 Expert Team of the National Health Commission, told CGTN that the speed of transmission of the Omicron variant has been a challenge.
Source: CGTN Editor: Han Jing
