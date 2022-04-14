News / Nation

Cockroach-infested container seized, fumigated by customs authorities

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
About 2,000 live American roaches were discovered in the empty inbound container in Xiamen, Fujian Province.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0

Customs authorities in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, recently discovered about 2,000 live American cockroaches in an empty inbound container, People.cn reported on Thursday.

Cockroach-infested container seized, fumigated by customs authorities

The infested empty container after disinfection

It is the largest amount of virus-prone creatures to be tracked down by the city's customs in recent years, the report said.

The dark brown cockroaches measured an average of 2 to 4 centimeters long. Customs officers undertook a full-scale disinfection of the container as soon as the insects were found.

Cockroach-infested container seized, fumigated by customs authorities

An officer takes samples of the cockroaches after the disinfection.

American cockroaches, the largest of the Blattodea family category, are prone to carry harmful bacteria such as shigella dysenteriae, salmonella paratyphoid b, cholera arc bacteria and tuberculosis bacterium, said Zhang Ning, chief of the customs' health department, adding they are a vector of many infectious diseases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Zhang Ning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     