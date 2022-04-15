News / Nation

Chinese embassy in US expresses strong opposition to US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan

The Chinese embassy in the United States on Thursday expressed strong opposition to the ongoing visit to China's Taiwan region by six US lawmakers of both chambers of Congress.
Responding to a request from the media, the embassy's spokesperson said the visit "gravely violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three Sino-US Joint Communiques."

"We urge the US side to honor its commitment of adhering to the one-China policy, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US Joint Communiques, immediately stop all forms of official interactions with Taiwan and avoid sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, lest it should further undermine China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese side will continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson added.

The US congressional delegation – led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican serving as a ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee – arrived in Taiwan on Thursday.

