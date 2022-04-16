News / Nation

Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality construction of Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua
  23:21 UTC+8, 2022-04-16       0
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed high standards and quality in building the Xiong'an New Area, which is expected to help relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the country's capital.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while inspecting the area in north China's Hebei Province on Friday.

"In the past five years, the planning and construction of the Xiong'an New Area has achieved major progress in the initial stage under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and with the concerted efforts of relevant parties," Han said.

He urged new progress in building the area, and underscored adherence to the target of relieving Beijing of functions that are not essential to its role as the capital when building the city and making plans for bringing in projects.

Efforts should be made to prioritize ecological conservation and boost green development in building the area, Han said.

China announced its plan to establish the Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017 to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
