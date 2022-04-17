China Forestry Group to plant over 40,000 hectares of forests nationwide

China Forestry Group Corporation said on Saturday that it will strive to plant 604,000 mu (40,267 hectares) of trees in the country in 2022.

The corporation will promote large-scale afforestation and carry out afforestation activities according to local conditions, it said.

As the only centrally administered state-owned enterprise in the forestry field, China Forestry Group Corporation raked in 1.28 billion yuan (about 200 million US dollars) in profits in 2020, jumping by 64.7 percent from the previous year.

China planted 3.6 million hectares of forest and converted 380,800 hectares of farmland into forest in 2021, and took targeted measures to improve the quality of forests, restoring 933,300 hectares of degraded forest last year.