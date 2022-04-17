Chinese mainland reports 3,504 new local COVID-19 cases, 22,512 asymptomatic infections
The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 3,504 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,238 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.
Chen Jie / SHINE
