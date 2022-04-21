China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-official Fu Zhenghua

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of former senior official Fu Zhenghua for suspected bribe-taking and law violations for personal gains.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Thursday.

Fu was formerly deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.