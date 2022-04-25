New COVID-19 subvariant emerges in Shandong Province

The city of Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province detected an Omicron BA.2.3 evolutionary subvariant that had yet to be seen in the country, CCTV News reported on Monday.

The city of Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province detected an Omicron BA.2.3 evolutionary subvariant that had yet to be seen in other parts of the country, CCTV News reported on Monday.

The city reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 34 asymptomatic infections on Sunday. A total of 1,700 close contacts and 3,179 secondary close contacts are under quarantine.

Yantai has completed genetic-sequencing analysis on 16 cases in four districts, the variant genotype of which is Omicron BA.2.3. The cases are all on the same transmission chain.