China makes progress in environmental legislation over past decade

  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
China has improved its legislation for environmental protection over the past decade, including by incorporating the concept of ecological civilization into its Constitution.
China has improved its legislation for environmental protection over the past decade, including by incorporating the concept of ecological civilization into its Constitution, an official with the country's top legislature said on Monday.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in late 2012, seven laws have been formulated and 17 laws have been revised, Xu Anbiao, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said at a press conference.

The Environmental Protection Law was revised to protect the ecological environment with the strictest possible systems and rule of law, the official said.

Xu noted the efforts in improving the legal system for pollution prevention and control, including revising the Law on the Prevention and Control of Air Pollution, the Law on the Prevention and Control of Water Pollution and the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution Caused by Solid Waste, and formulating the Law on the Prevention and Control of Soil Pollution and the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Noise Pollution.

In terms of resource protection and utilization, Xu highlighted the revision of the Forest Law and the formulation of the Wetlands Protection Law. He also noted the promulgation of the Yangtze River conservation law, China's first legislation targeting a specific river basin.

The task of legislation remains arduous, the official said, adding that a draft Yellow River protection law and a draft law on black soil conservation are currently under deliberation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
