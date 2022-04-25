Beijing reports 29 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 4 pm Sunday to 4 pm Monday, local authorities said Monday.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Another five neighborhoods have been classified as medium risk for COVID-19, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in Beijing to six. The city currently has one high-risk area.

Group tour services within Beijing have been suspended, the municipal bureau of culture and tourism said, adding that tourists will be required to offer a negative COVID-19 test report within 48 hours once the services resume.