News / Nation

Beijing to expand nucleic acid testing to more areas

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Beijing will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 areas from Tuesday to Saturday in an effort to curb the risk of COVID-19.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Beijing to expand nucleic acid testing to more areas
Xinhua

People take PCR tests in Chaoyang District in Beijing on April 25, 2022.

Beijing will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 areas from Tuesday to Saturday in an effort to curb the risk of COVID-19, local authorities said at a press conference on Monday.

The testing will cover people in the districts of Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government of Beijing.

The city has already started a district-wide nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District on Monday after new local cases had been reported. Two more rounds of testing are scheduled on Wednesday and Friday in the district.

As of 8 pm Monday, a total of more than 3.69 million people in the district had been sampled, with 526,457 testing negative. The rest of the results are not available yet.

Beijing has suspended events with large gatherings, such as theatrical performances, sports games as well as commodities exhibitions and sales promotions, and halted offline courses and activities of after-school training institutions, as well as home renovation and construction projects, Xu said.

The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable, he added.

Beijing reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 4pm on Sunday and 4pm on Monday. A total of 70 local infections have been logged since Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     