Beijing reports 32 new local COVID-19 cases
10:17 UTC+8, 2022-04-26 0
Beijing reported 32 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Of the 32 confirmed cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, according to the municipal health commission.
