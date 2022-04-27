News / Nation

Rare avian flu infection in central China

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
A 4-year-old boy in the city of Zhumadian in central China's Henan Province has tested positive for the H3N8 strain of the avian flu.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0

A 4-year-old boy in the city of Zhumadian in central China's Henan Province has tested positive for the H3N8 strain of the avian flu, the National Health Commission reported on Tuesday.

The boy's family raised chickens and crows, and there were traces of wild ducks around their home as well, the commission said.

The boy developed a fever on April 5 and was sent to the local hospital for treatment as his condition worsened on April 10. He tested positive for H3N8 on April 24.

No abnormal results were detected in sample testing of his close contacts, according to provincial authorities.

Experts from the health commission said the flu originates in poultry, and currently won't effectively infect humans after the preliminary evaluation.

H3N8 is known to infect horses, dogs, poultry and seals, but has not previously been detected in humans. Experts said it was an isolated case of cross-species transmission, and there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     