China's Changchun, Jilin to resume life, production as COVID-19 outbreak eases

  19:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-27
Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, will remove the citywide closed management gradually from Thursday.
Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, will remove the citywide closed management gradually from Thursday, the city's headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control said on Wednesday.

The city, a northeastern manufacturing hub and national commodity grain base, will resume normal life and production in an orderly manner, the headquarters said.

The city will be divided into closed management areas, restrictive control areas, and prevention areas. On Thursday, the prevention areas will open first, according to the local COVID-19 prevention and control authorities.

Traffic within the city and to other cities in the province will resume in an orderly manner, with the exception of railway services. A total of 175 bus lines and 1,000 taxis will be in operation from Thursday. Drivers are temporarily discouraged from using private vehicles to drive in the city or leave the city.

Agricultural products and daily necessity wholesale markets and supermarkets are expected to open, while shops, hairdressers, laundries, auto repair shops, maternal and child product stores and other service industries in the prevention areas will resume business on the premise of strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Entertainment and leisure sites, indoor cultural establishments and tourist attractions will remain closed. Restaurants will continue to suspend eat-in services and will only be able to offer pick-up or takeaway orders.

Similar management measures will be taken in Jilin City on Thursday. The city said that life and production will return to normal in an orderly manner from Thursday.

Jilin City is also setting up nucleic acid testing sites to meet the testing needs of residents.

On Tuesday, the province reported 51 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 of which were reported in Changchun City. Another 905 COVID-19 patients in Changchun City were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the same day, according to the province's health commission.

Jilin Province has seen over 60,000 cases reported in the latest outbreak. It previously imposed measures such as traffic control and closed management in the cities of Changchun and Jilin to effectively curb the transmission of COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
