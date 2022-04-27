No hepatitis cases of unknown origin in Beijing

Beijing's health commission insists that there are no cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children in the Chinese capital.

It's not true that Beijing has identified hepatitis cases of unknown origin among children, the city's health commission asserted on Wednesday.

No such case or resulting death have been reported from the disease, which has recently appeared in several countries around the world, according to the commission.

The commission said that it has issued a notice to medical institutions in the Chinese capital regarding the unknown disease to put them on alert and urged them to provide proper treatment to any cases when they appear.

Around 190 unexplained cases of severe hepatitis, first reported this month in the United Kingdom, have been reported in children around the world, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Japan reported the first such case in Asia on Monday.